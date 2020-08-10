Martin, Jr., Lester B.

Lester B. Martin, Jr. Aug. 3, 1940 - Aug. 7, 2020 Lester B. Martin, Jr., of Woodway, was called home Friday, August 7, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, August 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey. Lester was born on August 3, 1940, in Lott, TX, to Lester Martin, Sr., and Minnie Lee Davis. Lester proudly served our country in the US Navy and in Vietnam. After serving in the Navy, he became a heavy equipment operator. He never met a stranger and enjoyed visiting with others. Lester was always a jokester and had a joke for everyone as long as they would listen. He was always willing to help anyone do anything, even if it meant he had to do without. Lester's life truly began when he met the love of his life, Bessie Reneau, in 1963, who soon became his wife. Lester and Bessie married in April of 1963 and spent 57 wonderful years together. Lester loved his wife, kids, and grandkids more than life itself. One of Lester's biggest accomplishments was his 15-year sobriety. He was preceded in death by his mother, Minnie Walker; father, Lester Martin Sr.; sister, Peggy Barnes. Lester is survived by his loving wife, Bessie of Woodway; son, Lester III and wife Paula of Round Rock; son, Micky and wife Lisa of Waco, son, Michael and wife Chrissy of China Spring; daughter, Stacey of Woodway; and daughter, Theresa of Woodway; sisters, Yvonne of Hillsboro, Jody of Hillsboro, Betty and husband Jim of College Station; brother, Robert Lee and wife of Bryan, TX. He will be greatly missed by his 15 grandchildren, Alexis, Derek, Mikey, Kaylee, Matthew, Zack, Ryan, Kaylin, Sawyer, Ace, Nicholas, Oliver, Madalynn, Hannah, and Sophie, as well as two great-grandchildren, Arthur and Owen. The family would like to express our gratitude to all of the nurses and doctors at Baylor Scott & White. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
