Martinez, Johnny

Johnny Martinez Nov. 24, 1930 - Sept. 7, 2020 Johnny Cruz Martinez passed away peacefully, Monday September 7, 2020, surrounded by family. A rosary will be recited at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 12, followed by a service at 1 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2621 Bagby Avenue with Fr. Benjie Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery. A viewing will be held at from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, September 11, at Connally-Compton Funeral Home. The service will be livestreamed on Sacred Heart Catholic Church's Facebook page (in Waco, TX). All COVID-19 guidelines will be followed; limited seating, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Johnny was one of ten children born in Waco, TX, on November 24, 1930, to Ysaias and Carlota Martinez. He served in the U.S. Army with Company D in the 2nd Armored Cavalry Division from 1951 to 1953 where he served as a squad leader. Johnny married Lydia Casillas on November 18, 1961. They were married 54 years before her death. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Waco Missions Recreation Club. Johnny played baseball for the Waco High Tigers and played semi-pro baseball for the Waco Pirates and the Waco Missions baseball teams. Later in life he coached the Waco Missions baseball team. He was the ultimate baseball fan of the Baylor Baseball team and the Texas Rangers. He retired from Owens-Illinois Glass plant in 1995. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; brother, Nacho Martinez; sisters, Mary Hernandez, Antonia Reyes, and Alfonsa Rocha. He is survived by his daughters, Marisa Sliva and husband, Darren, Monica Smith and husband, Darrel, Marion Palomino and husband, Axel; and a very dear niece, Andrea Almaraz; grandchildren, Brandon Sliva and wife, Jamie, Dara Sliva and fiancé, Rogelio Altamirano, Cianna Palomino, Myah Palomino and Johnny Palomino; great-grandchildren, Ayden Olivarez, Marcos Altamirano and Liliana Sliva-Altamirano; brothers, Joe and wife, Marina, Santos, Bernardo; sisters, Irene and Anita and husband, Martin; and numerous nieces, nephews and godchildren. Pallbearers will be his nephews, Steve Martinez, Mark Martinez, Greg Martinez, David Martinez, Sam Martinez, and Landry Rodriguez. Honorary Pallbearers will be his grandsons and great-grandsons, Brandon, Johnny, Ayden and Marcos. Memorials may be given in his honor to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
