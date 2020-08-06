You have permission to edit this article.
Mashburn, Dorothy F.
Mashburn, Dorothy F.

Dorothy F. Mashburn Sep. 27, 1929 - Aug. 3, 2020 Dorothy Faye Mashburn, 90, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. A private graveside service will be on Thursday, August 6, at Waco Memorial Park, Robinson, Texas. Sign guestbook at wwwoakcrestwaco.com Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

