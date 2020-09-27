Maxfield, Louise "Sugie"

Louise "Sugie" Maxfield Sept. 27, 1924 - Sept. 21, 2020 Louise "Sugie" Gribble Maxfield passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020, in Georgetown, Texas. She will be buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas, at a private family service on September 26, with Dr. Bobby Hulme-Lippert of the First Presbyterian Church of Georgetown officiating. Sugie was born September 27, 1924, in Waco, to Theodore Miles and Louise Irwin Gribble. She grew up in Waco, then headed east in 1941 to Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia, and graduated in 1945 with a BA degree in math. Sugie always continued learning and exploring and later in her life earned a Master of Liberal Arts degree from SMU. After college she returned to Waco to an active life of work and involvement in many civic and social organizations. In July 1951, she married Dr. George Streeter "Jack" Maxfield and moved to Carrollton, Texas, in north Dallas County. Sugie then embraced the role of wife, mother, and enthusiastic volunteer across the Dallas area. In addition to a lifelong commitment to Christ's work through the Presbyterian Church, the groups she was most involved in were: the Civic League for Carrollton/Farmers Branch, Daughters of the American Revolution, Daughters of the Republic of Texas, the Junior League of Dallas, National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in Texas, Pi Beta Phi sorority, and the Rotary Club of Carrollton-Farmers Branch. With grace and humor, she committed her time and energy to numerous civic, school, and social activities. She built and sustained friendships in all her endeavors and considered her family and friends her greatest blessing. Sugie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, "Dr. Jack." She is survived by her daughters, Martha Cottingham and Elizabeth Maxfield; granddaughters, Lara Cottingham, Sara Cottingham and Molly Pumfrey; and sons-in-law, Lon Cottingham and Ross Pumfrey. For those who may want to recognize Sugie's life, memorials may be made to the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary or the Neill-Cochran House Museum in Austin, TX, both of which were near and dear to her heart, or to the charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com