 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McClain Hefelfinger, Tommie Lou
0 entries

McClain Hefelfinger, Tommie Lou

  • 0

Tommie Lou McClain Hefelfinger

Nov. 21, 1934 - Sept. 16, 2020

Tommie Lou McClain Hefelfinger, age 85, of Kirk, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2020, in Groesbeck. Services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at St John's UCC&C in Otto, TX, with Pastor Ludy Monthei officiating. Tommie was the sixth child of Vernon Earl and Pearl Price (Welch) McClain, and was born and raised in Gholson. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Jud E "Bruz" Woodruff Jr.; stepson, Russell Hefelfinger; brothers, Clyde and Leslie McClain; sisters, Rilda McCorkle, Leta Cardwell and Mary Stamm. She is post deceased by daughter Audrey Mae Woodruff Abel, who passed away the following morning. Tommie is survived by her husband, Marvin Hefelfinger; children, Patricia Rutherford (Tommy), Gloria Woodruff, Cynthia Gonzales, David Gonzales; son-in-law, Charles Abel; 12 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; sister, Mildred Woodruff; sister in-law, Joyce "Bonnie" McClain; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Pallbearers are grandsons, Tommy Rutherford Jr., Matt Wharton, Sonny Woodruff; great-grandsons, Joshua Hicks, Collin Shane and Jonathan Shane.

McClain Hefelfinger, Tommie Lou

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert