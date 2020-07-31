You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McDowell, Gregory L.
0 entries

McDowell, Gregory L.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Gregory L. McDowell

Feb. 14, 1955 - July 28, 2020

Gregory McDowell passed away July 28, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, August 1, at Doris Miller Cemetery.

Mask and distancing required.

+1 
McDowell, Gregory L.
+1 
McDowell, Gregory L.
To plant a tree in memory of Gregory McDowell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News