McGilvray, Tony
McGilvray, Tony

Tony McGilvray

Feb. 8, 1953 - July 29, 2020

Mark Anthony (Tony) McGilvray, 67, of Robinson, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Services are pending.

McGilvray, Tony
Service information

Aug 2
Visitation
Sunday, August 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Aug 3
Funeral Service
Monday, August 3, 2020
11:30AM
Grace Gardens Funeral Home
8220 Woodway Drive
Waco, TX 76712
Aug 3
Interment
Monday, August 3, 2020
1:00PM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 S. IH 35
Robinson, tx 76706
