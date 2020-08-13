McGinnis, Vivian

Vivian McGinnis March 4, 1925 - August 10, 2020 Vivian Lowe McGinnis, 95, of Waco passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Jeffrey Place Nursing Facility. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, August 15, at Bold Springs Cemetery, 4 Corners Rd, West, with Chaplain Larry Holden officiating. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Vivian was born March 4, 1925, in West, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gus Lowe, Jr. and LeeRay (Mack) McGinnis; special friend, James Fitts; daughter, Linda Holt; three sisters; one brother; and son-in-law, Roy Lee Stone. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Brenda Stone; sister, Laura Grace; son-in-law, Bobby Holt; grandchildren, Renae Salyers and husband, Steve; Sheila Hatcher; Troy (Bubba) Pryor Kevin Stone, and Missy Pryor; Joey Reinke and wife, Robin; James Lee Reinke and wife Tina; thirteen great-grandchildren; seventeen great-great grandchildren; with a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to Kathy Newsome, Amber Lewis, and Kathy Plant, along with the staff at Jeffrey Place and Baylor Scott and White Hospice. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
2:00PM
3124 Robinson Drive
WEST, TX 76706
