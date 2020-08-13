McGinnis, Vivian

You have permission to edit this article.
Vivian McGinnis March 4, 1925 - August 10, 2020 Vivian Lowe McGinnis, 95, of Waco passed away Monday, August 10, 2020, at Jeffrey Place Nursing Facility. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, August 15, at Bold Springs Cemetery, 4 Corners Rd, West, with Chaplain Larry Holden officiating. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, August 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. Vivian was born March 4, 1925, in West, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gus Lowe, Jr. and LeeRay (Mack) McGinnis; special friend, James Fitts; daughter, Linda Holt; three sisters; one brother; and son-in-law, Roy Lee Stone. Vivian is survived by her daughter, Brenda Stone; sister, Laura Grace; son-in-law, Bobby Holt; grandchildren, Renae Salyers and husband, Steve; Sheila Hatcher; Troy (Bubba) Pryor Kevin Stone, and Missy Pryor; Joey Reinke and wife, Robin; James Lee Reinke and wife Tina; thirteen great-grandchildren; seventeen great-great grandchildren; with a host of nieces and nephews. The family would like to send a special thank you to Kathy Newsome, Amber Lewis, and Kathy Plant, along with the staff at Jeffrey Place and Baylor Scott and White Hospice. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Service information

Aug 14
Visitation
Friday, August 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Aug 15
Service
Saturday, August 15, 2020
2:00PM
Bold Springs Cemetery
3124 Robinson Drive
WEST, TX 76706
