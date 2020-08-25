McKee, Rebecca

Rebecca McKee
April 2, 1953 - Aug. 22, 2020
Rebecca "Becky" McKee, 67, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, August 27, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. Interstate 35, Waco, with Kevin Krum officiating. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. In accordance with current regulations, face coverings and social distancing is required.
Becky was born April 2, 1953, to Garland and Konitta (Roberts) DeLamar in Waco, Texas. She was a member of the Speegleville Saddle Club for many years, as the family participated in showing horses. Becky enjoyed music, singing, and dancing. She also loved animals, especially her fur baby, Glory. She was known as a green thumb, as she loved to plant things and watch them grow. Becky retired from HEB after many years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Rickey McKee.
Becky is survived by her daughter, Ramey Griffin and husband, Jimmy; granddaughter, Rikki Griffin Carr and husband, Dillon, all of Crawford; sister, Debbie Holter and husband, Rich; niece, Delene McNeal and husband, Chad; great-niece, Dakoda McNeal; great-nephew, Logan McNeal, all of Columbus, Ohio; and fur baby, Glory.
In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorials be made to your favorite charity in honor of Becky.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
