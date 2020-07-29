McLennan, Vertie
Vertie McLennan May 12, 1928 - July 19, 2020 Vertie Lee McLennan passed away July 19, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, July 30, at Willow Grove Cemetery in Speegeville. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

