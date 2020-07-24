McMillian, George
George McMillian

Feb. 24, 1937 - July 21, 2020

George A. McMillian, age 83, of Gatesville, passed away, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Gatesville. Graveside services are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Valley Mills Cemetery in Valley Mills, Texas. We will be following the required social distancing regulations.

George was born February 24, 1937 in Beaumont, Texas. He was the son of the late Frederick Rudolph McMillian and Marguerite Elizabeth Wyatt McMillian. George attended Ball High School in Galveston. He served his country in the Navy Reserves retiring after more than 20 years. He worked as an electronic Technician for civil service. George was a member of the Gatesville Masonic Lodge and Live Oak Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sally Withrow McMillian; step-children, Richard Withrow and wife, Kathy Ann and Kathy Lynn Withrow; sister, Eileen Koeppe; four grandchildren, Lynn Price, Tiffany Mixon and husband, Brent, Megan Lynch and husband, Johnny, Alex Withrow and wife, Kassy; eight great- grandchildren, Emily, Luke, Levin, Ayda, Natalie, Layla, Delilah and Nathan; and his beloved cat, Itabit.

