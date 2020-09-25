 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meier, Fletcher H.
0 entries

Meier, Fletcher H.

  • 0

Fletcher H. Meier March 3, 1933 - Sept. 22, 2020 Fletcher passed away in Kerrville, TX. Born in Waco, TX. Graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, September 26, at Waco Memorial Park with a visitation from 10 a.m to Noon at Connally Compton Funeral Directors. He married Mary Ann Hogeland on September 3, 1955. He went to Baylor University for Business Administration. He worked at William Cameron Co as Industrial Engineer for 15 years. Fletcher loved all sports. He was preceded in death by his parents. Fletcher is survived by wife, Mary; three children, Dave Meier, Donna Dixon and Daniel Meier; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Meier, Fletcher H.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert