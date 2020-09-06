 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Messier, Patricia
0 entries

Messier, Patricia

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Patricia Messier Jan. 23, 1941 - Sept. 3, 2020 Patricia "Pat" Messier, 79, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m., Thursday, September 10, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Pat was born January 23, 1941 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Dora M. Gelina and Leopold Trudeau. She was a loving mother and grandmother. Pat enjoyed many things including sewing, visiting with friends and family and gardening. Pat had a true servant's heart and will be truly missed by all who loved her. Survivors include her children, Laurie Taylor Hull, William A. Messier III, and Joseph H. Taylor III; grandchildren, Taylor Hull, Jasmine Hull, Fallon Hull, Mallory Taylor Stanley, and Joseph H. Taylor IV; and great-grandchild, Finley Faith Stanley. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

+1 
Messier, Patricia
+1 
Messier, Patricia

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert