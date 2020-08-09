You have permission to edit this article.
Miller Sr., Leslie
Miller Sr., Leslie

Leslie Miller Sr. February 3, 1947 - August 6, 2020 Leslie William Miller Sr., passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Private graveside services will be 2 p.m., Monday, August 10, at Waco Memorial Park. Leslie was born February 3, 1947, in Waco, Texas, to Walter and Ethel (Sedbury) Miller Sr. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.

