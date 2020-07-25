Richard Minor
Dec. 19, 1944 - July 22, 2020
Richard Walter Minor passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. A private burial will follow. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, July 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Richard was born December 19, 1944, in Gilmer, Texas, to John Hugh and Elizabeth Minor. Richard was educated at Stephen F. Austin University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration. He worked at Scott & White Memorial Hospital for 19 years in fiscal services. In 2002, he and his family began building homes in the Central Texas area. As Minor Construction, Inc., he built homes for 18 years. He took great pride in the homes he designed and built, and took particular care with the trim details, which he personally constructed himself for many years. He was a man of few words, but with a heart of gold. His greatest joy was for his loved ones to be happy, and he would go to great lengths to help anyone he knew. When people asked him his hobbies, he proudly said 'building houses', and he enjoyed classic country music and western shows as well. He never met a stranger, and he would seal a deal with a handshake if he could. He was a member of First Methodist Church in Woodway, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Hugh and Elizabeth; his son, Brandon Richard Minor; brother and sister-in-law, John and Laverne Minor; and brother-in-law Gordan Ardoin.
He is survived by his wife, Lynda; daughter, Melinda Minor; sister, Margaret Ardoin Cardray and husband, Roy; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Marilyn Minor; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Elton Hagler; and beloved dogs, Prissy and Little Bit.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be given in Richard's name to the Child Life Program at https://ctxfoundation.bswhealth.com/areas-of-need/mclane-childrens.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.