Minor, Richard

Richard Minor

Dec. 19, 1944 - July 22, 2020

Richard Walter Minor passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Services are pending.

Service information

Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Jul 28
Service
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
10:00AM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
