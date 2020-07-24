Minor, Richard

Richard Minor
Dec. 19, 1944 - July 22, 2020
Richard Walter Minor passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Services are pending.
Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To send flowers to the family of Richard Minor, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 27
Visitation
Monday, July 27, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 28
Service
Tuesday, July 28, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.