Mitchell, Randall Clayton

Randall Clayton Mitchell January 10, 1951 - July 30, 2020 Randy Mitchell, 69, of China Spring, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Possum Kingdom Lake. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 4, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 5, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Senior Pastor Larry Krueger officiating. Burial will follow at Wortham Bend Cemetery in China Spring. Randy was born January 10, 1951, in Waco, to Raymond and Bennie Mitchell of China Spring, and grew up on the Brazos River bottom in Wortham Bend. He was a graduate of China Spring High School and earned a Bachelor's degree from Tarleton State University. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Immediately following his Marine Corps service he married Linda Watson, the love of his life, and they enjoyed 46 years of marriage. Randy continued with his service as an accountant with the Department of Veterans Affairs Regional Office in Waco for a total of 36 years of government service. In his retirement, he continued to serve as a board member of the Cross Country Water Supply Corporation and working tirelessly on the family farm. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, beloved husband, admired father, proud grandfather, respected brother and friend to all. He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond Mitchell; and daughter, Elizabeth Mitchell McCullough. He is survived by his wife, Linda of China Spring; son, Jonathan of College Station; son-in-law, John McCullough; grandchildren, Katherine and Dustin of West; his mother, Bennie; brothers, Rodney and wife, Sharon, Ernest and wife, Brenda, and Tim and wife, Cristy all of China Spring; sister-in-law, Beverly and husband, James Schlemmer, of Waco; brother-in-law, Kenneth Watson and wife, Patsy, of Waco; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wortham Bend Cemetery Association or the charity of your choice. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
