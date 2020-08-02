You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mitchell, Randall Clayton
0 entries

Mitchell, Randall Clayton

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Randall Clayton Mitchell Jan. 10, 1951 - July 30, 2020 Randy Mitchell, 69, of China Spring, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Services are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Mitchell, Randall Clayton
To plant a tree in memory of Randall Mitchell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News