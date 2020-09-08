Moffatt, James

James Moffatt October 20, 1936 - September 5, 2020 James Moffatt, former resident of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on September 5, 2020, at Providence Hospice in Waco, Texas at the age of 83. Graveside services and interment was Monday September, 7, 2020, in Davidson Cemetery in Gatesville, Texas, next to his daughter, Diane. Reverend Bud Miller officiated at the service under the direction of Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Mr. Moffatt was born on October 20, 1936, in El Dorado, Arkansas, the oldest child of Finley and Lena Moffatt. He grew up in Texarkana, Texas, attending Texas High School, where he played football under Coach Watty Myers. He received a scholarship to play football at the University of Texas. As a Longhorn, he was privileged to play for legendary coach Darrell Royal his senior year. He earned his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Texas in 1958. He later earned his Master's Degree from the University of North Texas. In 1958, James married Linda Phillips. They were blessed with four children, 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. After serving as an assistant coach in Gladewater, Comanche, and Waco, he joined Coach Myer's staff in Texarkana. In 1965, he became the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director of the Atlanta Rabbits. His 1966 Rabbits were undefeated. After four winning seasons in Atlanta, he accepted the same position in Jasper. His two years in Jasper produced a 20-2 record. The following six years, he was the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director of the Lufkin Panthers, winning two district championships during that time. He returned to his alma mater in 1997 and served as a Head Football Coach and Athletic Director of the Texas High Tigers. During his 22 years of coaching, he had the privilege of working with many outstanding coaches, teachers, and administrators. He influenced the lives of many young men. After he retired from coaching, he became Director of Adult and Community Education for TISD, serving a term as President of the Texas Community Education Association. The last few years of his career he was Personnel Director of TISD. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and golf with his family and friends and hiking with his wife, Linda. Together, they climbed the highpoints of the United States. At the age of 73, he became a Senior Olympian, participating in Track and Field events at various state meets and winning hundreds of medals. James and Linda traveled extensively after their retirement in 1995. They visited all 50 states, as well as numerous countries in Europe and Asia. They celebrated their 50th anniversary with a trip to Australia and New Zealand, where James, at the age of 72, bungee-jumped. James was preceded in death by his parents, Finley Moffatt and Lena Williams; his brother, Hamp; and his beloved daughter, Diane Gaston. He is survived by Linda, his wife of 62 years; as well as his daughter, Debi Miller and her husband, Bud; his son, Ricky; his son, Todd and his wife, Alison; and his son-in-law, Jack Gaston and his wife, Krista; 14 grandchildren: Drew Miller, Mark Miller and his wife, Lauren, Brett Miller, Courtney Gaston Moucka and her husband, John, Trey Gaston, Tyler Gaston and his wife, Katie, Amos Gaston, Grace Gaston Bissell and her husband, Josh, Samuel Gaston, Caraline Gaston, James Wesley Moffatt, David Moffatt and his wife, Kelsey, Philip Moffatt, and Kate Moffatt; 11 great-grandchildren: Epiphany, Oliver, Vivian, Elsie, and Ruby Moucka; Annie and Griffin Gaston; Beau, Logan, and Kollins Miller; and newest arrival, Leonora James Bissell. The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Providence Hospital and Providence Hospice for providing excellent care during this difficult time. The family also appreciates the loving care given to "Coach" for the past few months by the staff and care friends at Arbor House. For those desiring, the family has suggested the charity of your own choosing for memorial contributions. Thoughts and memories can be shared at https://www.kudoboard.com/boards/Fo15YyAO. The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com. Through this site, you are encouraged to leave a condolence or share a fond memory about James.
