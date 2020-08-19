Monrial, Marie P.

Marie P. Monrial
March 2, 1952 - Aug. 14, 2020
Marie (Mary) Monrial, 68, of Waco, Texas, passed away to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, August 21, at Family of Faith Worship Center, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 p.m., Thursday, August 20, and Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Family of Faith Worship Center.
Sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com
To plant a tree in memory of Marie Monrial as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.