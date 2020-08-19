You have permission to edit this article.
Monrial, Marie P.
Monrial, Marie P.

Marie P. Monrial

March 2, 1952 - Aug. 14, 2020

Marie (Mary) Monrial, 68, of Waco, Texas, passed away to be with the Lord on Friday, August 14, 2020. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, August 21, at Family of Faith Worship Center, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 p.m., Thursday, August 20, and Prayer Service at 7 p.m. at Family of Faith Worship Center.

Sign guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Monrial, Marie P.
Monrial, Marie P.
