Montgomery, Bonnie Lea

Bonnie Lea Montgomery
July 8, 1933 - July 13, 2020
Bonnie Lea Montgomery of Waco, Texas, passed away on July 13, 2020, and went to meet her Lord and Savior at the age of 87. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, with Ernie Christie officiating, followed by burial at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral service, starting at 9 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Bonnie was born July 8, 1933, in Aldrich, Missouri, to Howard H. Akins and Norma West Akins, and grew up on a farm. She married Guy Creighton Montgomery on November 25, 1953, in Bolivar, Missouri. She attended Draughon Business College in Springfield, Missouri, which prepared her for a secretarial career, as she completed 33 years of service for Texas Farm Bureau, retiring in 1995. While living in Nebraska when Guy was in the Air Force, Michael Wade was born in 1961. Bonnie was a Christian wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a faithful member of the Church of Christ. She was an excellent cook, an avid reader, did beautiful embroidery and loved her family deeply. She was unselfish and a friend to all. Bonnie will be greatly missed.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; a half-sister, Mary Ellen Dicus; sister, Dixie Akins; and husband, Guy Montgomery.
Left to cherish her memory is her sister, Jane Hammer and husband, Darrell, of Raytown, Missouri; son, Michael Montgomery and wife, Becky, of Lorena; grandson, Marc Montgomery and wife, Jamie, of Lorena; great-grandsons, Kesler and Landon Montgomery; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends, including "adopted" daughter, Marlu Duncan and husband, Jay.
The family would like to thank the staff at St. Catherine's for exceptional care the past 8 months, and personal friend Chris Conner for keeping us well-informed during the pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, per her request, donations may be made to Foster's Home for Children in Stephenville, Texas, Cherokee Home for Children in Cherokee, Texas, or the church library at Lake Shore Drive Church of Christ in Waco.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
