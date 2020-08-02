Montgomery, Fay

Fay Montgomery Dec. 3, 1944 - July 29, 2020 Fay C. Montgomery, 75, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, August 5, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., August 4, at the funeral home. Fay was born December 3, 1944, to James and Della Montgomery in Beardstown, Illinois. She was a longtime resident of Waco. She worked as Certified Nursing Assistant in various nursing homes around Waco. Fay enjoyed reading, fishing, watching movies with her son and most of all spending time with family. Survivors include her son, Shawn Menchaca and wife, Tracey, of Waco; grandson, Michael Vaughn Menchaca of Waco.
