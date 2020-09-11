Montgomery, Margie

 Skip to main content
Margie Montgomery Aug. 17, 1926 - Sept. 6, 2020 Margie Montgomery passed away Sept. 6, 2020. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 12 at Waco Memorial Park. Distancing and mask are required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

