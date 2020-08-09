Montoya, Santiago

Santiago Montoya Dec. 16, 1952 - Aug. 5, 2020 Santiago A. (Jimmy) Montoya, 67, of Waco, passed away August 5, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. Sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
