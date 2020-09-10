 Skip to main content
Moore Jr., Charles W.
Charles W. Moore Jr. July 26, 1940 - Sept. 9, 2020 Charlie Moore, 80, of Woodway, died peacefully at his home Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a very brief battle with cancer. Services are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

