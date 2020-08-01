Morris, Jr., Jack E.

You have permission to edit this article.
Jack E. Morris, Jr. Aug. 19, 1950 - July 29, 2020 Jack E. Morris, Jr., 69, of Hewitt, TX, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Services are pending with Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

