Morris, Jr., Jack

Jack Morris, Jr. Aug. 19, 1950 - July 29, 2020 Jack Eldon Morris, Jr., son of Brian and Carol Curtis, passed away in his home on the morning of July 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Bettye; sister, Gena Curtis of Pflugerville, TX; stepsons, Darryl Lewallen, Greg Lewallen and wife, Roxann; sisters-in-law, Bonnie Parker and Sharon Maxwell; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Maxwell and wife, Margaret Jo; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins and friends. Due to the Covid-19 situation in Central Texas, there will be a private burial for Jack at Chapel Hill Cemetery, with a memorial gathering to be announced at a later date. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
