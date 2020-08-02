Morris, Wilda Evans

Wilda Evans Morris Oct. 22, 1935 - July 24, 2020 Wilda Morris passed July 24 due to Covid-19. Survivors include three sons, Keith McWhorter, Geoff McWhorter, Mark McWhorter; many grand and great-grandchildren; one brother. She will be buried next to her parents in Athens, Texas. Many thanks to all the nurses and hospice. Services pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant a tree in memory of Wilda Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
