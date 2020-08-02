You have permission to edit this article.
Morris, Wilda Evans
Wilda Evans Morris Oct. 22, 1935 - July 24, 2020 Wilda Morris passed July 24 due to Covid-19. Survivors include three sons, Keith McWhorter, Geoff McWhorter, Mark McWhorter; many grand and great-grandchildren; one brother. She will be buried next to her parents in Athens, Texas. Many thanks to all the nurses and hospice. Services pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

