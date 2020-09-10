 Skip to main content
Munson, Blanche
Munson, Blanche

Blanche Munson Nov. 8, 1931 - Sept. 8, 2020 Blanche Munson, 88, of Bellmead, passed away September 8, 2020, at her home in Bellmead. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Friday, September 11, at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

