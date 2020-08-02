You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Munson, Laverne P.
0 entries

Munson, Laverne P.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Laverne P. Munson Sep. 8, 1922 - July 20, 2020 Laverne P. Munson passed away July 20, 2020. Services will be held at 2 p.m., Monday, August 3, at Waco Memorial Park. Mask and social distancing required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

+1 
Munson, Laverne P.
+1 
Munson, Laverne P.
To plant a tree in memory of Laverne Munson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News