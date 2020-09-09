Muse, Joel Patrick

Joel Patrick Muse
May 19, 1985 - Sept. 5, 2020
Joel Patrick Muse was born May 19, 1985, in Waco, TX. He fell asleep in death on Saturday, September 5, 2020. His memorial will be Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne D. Muse, Jr.
Survivors include his mother, Christina Muse; brother, Jared; sisters, Jennifer (Arjay) Cacy and Lindsey Muse; niece, Carly Cacy; and nephews Levi and Lane Cacy.
He served Jehovah for many years and had the hope of living forever in a paradise earth; there he will be able to live a healthy, happy life. He looked forward to seeing his father again. Also, to be with all his family and friends.
