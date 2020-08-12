You have permission to edit this article.
Nawara, Wanda Winona
Nawara, Wanda Winona

Wanda Winona Nawara

March 31, 1927 - August 8, 2020

Wanda (Winona) Nawara, 93, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, August 13, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the funeral home.

Winona was born March 31, 1927, to Emmett and Martha (Koerth) Maricle in Falls County, Texas. Winona was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She loved her church family dearly, especially all the wonderful Women of Naomi. Winona married the love of her life, Emmitt H. Nawara in 1945. They had three children, Vivian kay, Larry Emmitt and Laura Lea. Winona had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.

