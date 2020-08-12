Nawara, Wanda Winona

Wanda Winona Nawara
March 31, 1927 - August 8, 2020
Wanda (Winona) Nawara, 93, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, in Waco, Texas. Graveside service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, August 13, at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the funeral home.
Winona was born March 31, 1927, to Emmett and Martha (Koerth) Maricle in Falls County, Texas. Winona was a member of Highland Baptist Church. She loved her church family dearly, especially all the wonderful Women of Naomi. Winona married the love of her life, Emmitt H. Nawara in 1945. They had three children, Vivian kay, Larry Emmitt and Laura Lea. Winona had many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren.
