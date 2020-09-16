Neal, Jr., Arthur L.

Arthur L. Neal, Jr.
Aug. 5, 1960 - Sept. 10, 2020
Arthur Lee Neal, Jr., 60, of Waco passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Oakwood Cemetery. You are invited to pay your respects between 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at the funeral home. Masks are required at both events.
