Nix, Billy B.

Billy B. Nix
Aug. 29, 1937 - Aug. 16, 2020
Billy B. "Bill" Nix passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, August 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with Billy Knoim officiating. Burial will follow at Axtell Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
Bill was born August 29, 1937, in Hillsboro, Texas, to Byrd and Edna Nix. He grew up in Waco, Texas. Bill married the love of his life, Beverly Dyer, on June 26, 1981. He worked at Cargill as a live haul supervisor for 30 years. He enjoyed raising chickens and horses. Bill was a member of the Crawford Masonic Lodge and Scottish Rite.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Butch; a brother; and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Tammy; two sons, Billy Dale and Robert; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and four sisters.
Pallbearers are sons, Billy Dale and Robert; grandsons, Joshua and Joseph; and friends, Steve Bradbury, Jimmy Dulock and Charlie Woods. Honorary pallbearers are Clarence Ferguson, Carl Ferguson, David Woodard and Mike Everett.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
