Nix, Billy
Nix, Billy

Billy Nix

Aug. 29, 1937 - Aug. 16, 2020

Billy Nix passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, August 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Axtell Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.

Nix, Billy
