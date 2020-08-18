Nix, Billy

Billy Nix
Aug. 29, 1937 - Aug. 16, 2020
Billy Nix passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, August 20, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Axtell Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.
