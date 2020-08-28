Norris, Elsie Marie (Knight)

Elsie Marie (Knight) Norris Nov. 5, 1928 - August 15, 2020 Elsie Marie Knight Norris died peacefully at her home surounded by her family Saturday, August 15, 2020. There will be a zoom service at 2 p.m., August 29. Because of COVID-19, there will be no visitation. Elsie was born in Speegleville, TX, and attended school there. She was one of ten children born to George H. Knight Sr. and Jennie E. Brink Knight. She was married to Edwin E. Norris in 1956. They remained married until his death in 2013. Elsie was a baptized servant of Jehovah since 1948. She enjoyed teaching others about her God Jehovah. She also loved to sing, dance and work in the garden. She was preceded in death by her brother, W T Knight; and sisters, LaVerne Teague, Winnie L. Walker, and Nancy Lowrie. Elsie is survived by brothers, Lester Knight, George Knight Jr., and Robert Knight; sisters, Erline Nelson and LaNell Lumpkin. Speacial thanks to the many nieces, nephews, and Community Health Care of TX for their loving care.
