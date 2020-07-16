Nors, William

William Nors
July 16, 1933 - July 12, 2020
William Method Nors, age 86, of Waco, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery in West. Mr. Nors will lie-in-state from Noon to 5 p.m., Friday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West.
Bill was born July 16, 1933, in West, the son of Henry and Antonia (Hejl) Nors. He attended Aquilla High School where he played basketball and graduated in 1951. Following high school, Bill proudly served his country with the United States Army. On August 10, 1957, he was united in marriage to Mathilda "Tillie" Veselka in Waco. Bill worked for Gulf States Paper Company for many years before retiring in 1995. He was a devoted member and usher of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He was also a member of SPJST Lodge #66, KJT, Bellmead RVOS, and American Legion. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, cooking, watching sports, going to Rangers games, listening and dancing to Czech music, and exercising at Ascension Providence Cardiac Rehab. He especially loved spending time with his family, traveling by plane, and trips to Rockport and Port Aransas.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Edward R. Nors; brothers, Joe Nors, Henry Nors Jr., Emil Nors, and Ernest Nors; and sisters, Josephine Nors, Mary Soukup, Rose Kolar, Henrietta Chudej, and Marcella Kaska.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Tillie Nors of Waco; children, Stephen Nors and wife, Margie, of Chalk Bluff, Cindy Dickey and husband, Jeff, of Spring, Sandra Nors of Irving, and Janet Nors of Waco; sisters, Lillian Kissinger and husband, Harold, and Evelyn Pratka and husband, Daniel; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Nors and Frances Lednicky; grandsons, Bryan Nors and wife, Lynzley, and Eric Nors and wife, Mary; a great-granddaughter on the way; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association or the charity of your choice. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
