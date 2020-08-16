Noyola Sr., Pedro

You have permission to edit this article.
Pedro Noyola Sr. Feb. 11, 1940 - August 13, 2020 Pedro Noyola Sr., 80, of Robinson, Texas, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with the Very Rev. Benjamin Magnaye. Interment will immediately follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, at the funeral home. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required. Pedro was born February 11, 1940, at El Naranjo Ranch, near Brownsville, Texas. He was the youngest of 16 children. He was a huge fan of the Texas Longhorns and the San Antonio Spurs. He also loved working. He was proud to have worked with his family in the fields as a migrant worker, starting at six years old and to eventually work in manufacturing, where he was able to provide a better life for his children. He was currently employed, and had worked for 30 years, at Howmet Aerospace (formerly Huck Mfg./Alcoa), where he had many friends, of whom he was very fond. He was preceded in death by his parents, Macario and Paula Padron Noyola; brothers, Casimiro Noyola, Santiago Noyola, Carlos Noyola; sisters, Paula Noyola Flores, Celia Noyola Guerra, Sara Noyola Rodriguez, Elida Noyola Taylor. Pedro is survived by his wife, Irma Noyola; his daughter, Dalila and her husband, Bil Richter, of Waco; his daughter, Dalinda and her husband, Daryl Colyer, of Lorena; his son, Pedro Noyola, Jr. and his wife, Debra, of Woodway; and his daughter, Melissa Hadley and her partner, Orvis Sanford, of Speegleville. Pedro is also survived by his sisters, Ester Noyola Silva and Viola Noyola Banda, both of Brownsville, Texas. Pedro deeply loved his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He loved his entire extended family and loved celebrating the holidays with them. He was especially fond of Cesar Valdez, who was like a son to him. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

