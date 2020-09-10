Nutt Sr., Harold Nelson

Harold Nelson Nutt Sr. Dec 12, 1946 - Sept. 7, 2020 Harold Nelson Nutt Sr., 73, of Mart, Texas, slipped peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior at home, surrounded by loving family on Monday, September 7, 2020. A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, September 11, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. Masonic graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 12, at Waco Memorial Park. A reception will follow at the family home. Harold was born December 12, 1946, in Corsicana, Texas, to Marvin and Oletta (Littlehart) Nutt. He was a 1965 graduate of Richfield High School in Waco, served in the United States Marine Corps Reserve and Waco Police Department Reserve Unit. Harold was a 50 year Master Plumber and a member of the Plumber & Pipefitter's Union, Local #529 of Waco, Texas, and a Past Master of Mart Masonic Lodge #636. He married the most beautiful girl, Shirley Ann Nutt of Mart, Texas, and together they celebrated 53 years together. Harold loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping and most especially gardening. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin Alex and Oletta (Littlehart) Nutt. Harold is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Nutt of Mart; eldest son, Steve and wife, Teresa Nutt, of Friendswood, youngest son, Harold Nutt Jr. of Mart; brother, Charles Richard Nutt of Waco, TX; and three grandchildren, Teysha Vaughn of Temple, Christopher Nutt and Haley Nutt of Mart; and nephew, Robert Wesley Nutt of Gun Barrell City, Texas.
