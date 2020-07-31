Ochoa, Bob

Bob Ochoa
May 28, 1961 - July 27, 2020
Robert "Bob" John Ochoa, age 59, of Waco, was tragically taken from his family and friends on Monday, July 27, 2020. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Fri., July 31, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Mr. Ochoa will be available for viewing starting at 9 a.m., Friday. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Sat., August 1, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel. Cremation will follow.
Robert was born May 28, 1961, in Waco, to Guadalupe Ochoa. He graduated from University High School. He worked for the City of Waco Parks and Recreation Dept. since January 2018. He was hard worker and worked hard all his life. Bob spent the last five years of his life with his wife Mary Alice Perez-Ochoa and they lived happily in Bellmead. He was so giving and loving, hardworking and humble. He enjoyed life, always taking care of others above himself. He was fun-loving, comical and always laughing. His motto for life was "Get Err Done" and "I Don't Roll Like That".
He was preceded in death by his mother, Guadalupe Ochoa; and aunt, Martha Ballesteros, whom he was completely devoted to.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Alice Perez-Ochoa; stepson, Richard G. Chavez; stepdaughter, Pauline (his "sunshine") Cervantes and husband, Raul; two grandchildren, Nathaniel and Christian; sister-in-law, Diana Lozano and husband, Joe; mother-in-law, Maria G. Perez("Mama"); sister, Andrea McDaniel and husband, Vyron, and their son, VeAndre; sister, Angela Burleson and husband, James, and their children, Brandon, James, Jessica; and multiple cousins, other family, friends and co-workers that loved and cherished him dearly.
John 15:13 says, "Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends."
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
