Oliver, William

William Oliver
Dec. 31, 1999 - July 23, 2020
William Dwayne Oliver passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, August 1, at Union Baptist District Association.
Service information
Jul 31
Visitation
Friday, July 31, 2020
6:30PM-8:30PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Serenity Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Aug 1
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 1, 2020
2:00PM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
