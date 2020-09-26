Ott, Sr., Bernard F.

Bernard Francis Ott, Sr., 91, of Waco, passed away on September 21, 2020. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, September 27, at OakCrest Funeral Home. The Rosary will be at 9:30 a.m., Monday, September 28, at St Louis Catholic Church followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. The mass will be streamed live on the OakCrest Facebook site at 10 a.m. Social distancing and facial coverage are required at all events.