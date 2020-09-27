Outlaw, Helen

Helen Outlaw August 23, 1936 - August 20, 2020 Helen Freyer Outlaw passed away on August 20, 2020, at Goodall Witcher Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., October 3, at Blossom Shoppe Etc. Annex at 215 North Avenue D, Clifton, TX. She is survived by husband, Tek Outlaw; daughters, Theresa Yelverton, Wanda Brown, and son, Dan Brown; grandchildren, Nicole Carter, James Bolt, Adam Brown and wife, Amanda; as well as three great-grandchildren, Madison Thompson, Landon Bolt, and Hudson Brown. Condolences may be made at www.cliftonfh.com.
