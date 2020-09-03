 Skip to main content
Palacio Jimenez, Jesus
Palacio Jimenez, Jesus

Jesus Palacio Jimenez

Jan. 1, 1958 - Aug. 28, 2020

Jesus Palacio Jimenez passed away Friday, August 28, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, September 4, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle.

You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.

Palacio Jimenez, Jesus
Palacio Jimenez, Jesus

