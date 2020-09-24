Palmer, Katherine Ann

 Skip to main content
Katherine Ann Palmer June 13, 1935 - Sept. 19, 2020 Katherine Ann Taylor Palmer, 85, of Bellmead, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her home. Visitation will be 5 until 7 p.m., Friday, September 25, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, September 26, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Bobby Johnson officiating. Limited seating will be available. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. There will be no repass. Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com

