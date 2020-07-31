Viorel Pantelici
June 6, 1953 - July 28, 2020
Viorel Pantelici, 67, of Prairie Hill, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the burial will be private and will follow at Prairie Hill Cemetery.
Viorel was born June 6, 1953, in Romania. He immigrated to the United States and settled in Michigan where he worked for General Motors at the GMC plant. He later moved to Texas where he owned and operated his own trucking business. Prior to operating his trucking business, Viorel worked as a mechanic at Plantation Foods in Waco.
Viorel enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoor life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Iovan and Persida Pantelici.
Viorel is survived by his wife, Jenica Pantelici; daughter, Diana and husband, John Tomoioaga; son, Emanuel Pantelici and wife, Cassie; grandchildren, Case and Macie; stepsons, Nick Vuia and wife, Rebecca, and Mike Vuia and wife, Crystal; stepdaughters, Rujita Vuia and granddaughter, Isabela, and Emma Vuia and Orlando Chavez and grandchildren, Alex and Lily, and Jennifer Riser and husband, Jeremy; brothers, John Pantelici and wife, Tesnim, and Daniel Pantelici and wife, Viorica; sisters, Fibia Lapuste and husband, Aurel; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.
Pallbearers will be Emanuel Pantelici, John Tomoioaga, Mike Vuia, Daniel Pantelici, Lucian Pantelici and Jeremy Riser. Honorary pallbearers will be John Pantelici and Daniel Pantelici.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.