Pappas, Ramon F.

Ramon F. Pappas Sept. 6, 1934 - May 21, 2020 Son, Brother, Husband, Father, and Grandfather. Born September 6, 1934, in Mexia, Texas, to William and Cecilia Pappas, he was one of four brothers. As a young man he joined the Navy for his first tour of the Korean War, then as a Marine for his second. After his tours were completed he returned to Waco where he met and married Nancy L. Wood whom he considered the love of his life. He became the father of three. Ramon F. Pappas passed away May 21, 2020, in his sleep. Preceded in death by Nancy, and youngest child, Cynthia An. He is survived by Ramona Pappas Harmdierks and William Richard Pappas. Military graveside service only to be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, August 11, in the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St Jude Children's Hospital of Dallas, Texas.
