Parnell, Lena

Lena Parnell
Jan. 5, 1925 - July 26, 2020
Lena Tickell Parnell passed from the world into eternity July 26, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, at Waco Memorial Park with Ernie Christie officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, at the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Lena was born January 5, 1925, in Cleburne, Texas, to Curtis and Lena Leck Moore. Her family moved to Waco, Texas, when she was 12 years old and she attended La Vega schools. She married George Tickell, a career Navy man, in 1946, and he passed away in 1973. Lena later married Floyd Parnell in 1985. He passed away in April 4, 2011. She was employed at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for six years and then at Sherwin Williams for 25 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, George Tickell and Floyd Parnell; sisters, Edna May Page, Gladine Brown, Norene Wachsmann Mynarcik, and Helen Walton; and brother, A.C. Moore.
Lena is survived by sons, George Walker Tickell of Houston, Texas, and Kenneth Ray Tickell and wife, Darlene, of Mansfield, Texas; extended family, Michael Parnell and wife, Kelly, of Waco, Keith Parnell and wife, Bobbie, of Waco, and Cindy Wells of Tennessee; sisters, Beth Grimland and husband, Dennis, of Robinson, Texas, and Mary Etta Johnson of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Steve White, Jeff Blackmon, Paul Cumming, Trent Gardner, Jay Duncan, Bobby Tickell, Brian Tickell, Ray Parnell, and Jason Parnell.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
10:00AM
6623 South Interstate 35
Robinson, TX 76706
