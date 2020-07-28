Parnell, Lena
0 entries

Parnell, Lena

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Lena Parnell

Jan. 5, 1925 - July 26, 2020

Lena Tickell Parnell passed from the world into eternity July 26, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, July 30, at Waco Memorial Park with Ernie Christie officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 29, at the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Lena was born January 5, 1925, in Cleburne, Texas, to Curtis and Lena Leck Moore. Her family moved to Waco, Texas, when she was 12 years old and she attended La Vega schools. She married George Tickell, a career Navy man, in 1946, and he passed away in 1973. Lena later married Floyd Parnell in 1985. He passed away in April 4, 2011. She was employed at Southwestern Bell Telephone Company for six years and then at Sherwin Williams for 25 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, George Tickell and Floyd Parnell; sisters, Edna May Page, Gladine Brown, Norene Wachsmann Mynarcik, and Helen Walton; and brother, A.C. Moore.

Lena is survived by sons, George Walker Tickell of Houston, Texas, and Kenneth Ray Tickell and wife, Darlene, of Mansfield, Texas; extended family, Michael Parnell and wife, Kelly, of Waco, Keith Parnell and wife, Bobbie, of Waco, and Cindy Wells of Tennessee; sisters, Beth Grimland and husband, Dennis, of Robinson, Texas, and Mary Etta Johnson of North Carolina; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers are Steve White, Jeff Blackmon, Paul Cumming, Trent Gardner, Jay Duncan, Bobby Tickell, Brian Tickell, Ray Parnell, and Jason Parnell.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

+1 
Parnell, Lena
+1 
Parnell, Lena
To send flowers to the family of Lena Parnell, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 29
Visitation
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home
6101 Bosque Blvd.
Waco, TX 76710
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 30
Graveside
Thursday, July 30, 2020
10:00AM
Waco Memorial Park
6623 South Interstate 35
Robinson, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News