Patterson, Alvin L.

Alvin L. Patterson July 22, 1950 - July 17, 2020 Alvin L. Patterson, 69, of Waco, passed away peacefully Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home with his family at his side. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private family funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 21, at Lake Shore Funeral Home followed by burial at Rosemound Cemetery. Thoughts, memories and more may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

