 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pattillo, Judy Kay
0 entries

Pattillo, Judy Kay

  • 0

Judy Kay Pattillo

Nov. 29, 1959 - Sept. 15, 2020

Judy Kay Pattillo, 60, of Robinson passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020. Services are currently pending.

Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Pattillo, Judy Kay

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert